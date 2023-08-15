Maywood/DaVinci Middle School was awash in tactical-geared law enforcement on Thursday, Aug. 10 to take part in a multi-department/agency Active Shooter Scenario Training exercise hosted by the Corning Police Department.
“With so many mass shootings going on in our country over the past several years, it is a sad, but necessary fact that these type of training exercises need to take place and on a regular basis,” Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said.
It took more than two months for the event to be organized under the leadership of Corning Police Officer Roy Garcia, Tehama County District Attorney’s Investigator Jeff Wing and Red Bluff Police Lt. Ruben Murgia – all members of the Tehama County SWAT team.
“We have 42 members of law enforcement participating,” Murgia said. “Of those 42 we have divided them into 21 two-member teams each taking part in four different active shooter scenarios.”
Those scenarios were all outdoors in the school’s quad area and included an active shooter who turns the gun on himself, a shooter that returns officer fire, a shooter who is shot and killed by participating officers and a scenario of two active shooters – the last scenario unknown and unexpected by the participants. Fears said the “bad guys” or those playing the roles of the active shooters are all members of local law enforcement.
Several volunteer youths took part in the exercise as on-campus students under threat by the active shooters.
“It was really interesting and kind of intense,” said Jody Beckley, a Maywood student and exercise volunteer.
On-site throughout the exercise was CUESD Superintendent Tiffany Dietz. Tehama County Department of Education Superintendent Richard DuVarney also attended the event.
“We really appreciate the Corning Union Elementary School District for allowing us to use their facilities,” Fears added.
Dietz said the district was in complete support of participating and helping with the exercise.
“With the environment our nation is in we felt it was important to make sure our schools are prepared for the worst case scenario and doing so in a top priority for us,” she added. “We have a great relationship with our local law enforcement and we are thankful for this opportunity to help our area law enforcement be ready and trained to protect our students.”
The district is undergoing several measures to increase campus safety, including campus perimeter fencing, security guard, campus safety monitors at each school site and staff training.
“We conduct several threat and danger scenarios that include lockdown drills with our students monthly during the school year,” Dietz said.
Throughout the day as the training took place, the background sound of gunfire, students shouting, officers yelling commands and other related noise could be heard – “thankfully, as a scenario only,” she added.
Murgia said two SWAT members moved with each team through each and every scenario on Thursday for the purpose of tactical training and participant review.
The 21 teams geared up and prepared for each exercise in the school’s multipurpose room.
Law enforcement agencies and departments taking part in the training included Corning police, Red Bluff police, Tehama County sheriff’s office, probation and district attorney’s bureau of investigations, and California Highway Patrol.