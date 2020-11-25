Corning police nab fleeing suspect

A Corning man fled from police reportedly driving through the town's streets at 120 mph before his arrest.
Jorge Bucio, 39, who was driving a car on Butte Street, was stopped by a Corning police officer near Fifth Street around 9:11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The officer reportedly saw a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle's center console during the traffic stop. As the officer stepped away from the car, Bucio allegedly drove off.
Quickly in pursuit of the fleeing suspect, the officer was joined by other police in chasing Bucio through several streets at speeds reaching 120 mph, said the Corning Police Department in a press release.
During the pursuit, Bucio allegedly ran stop signs in town, and swerved back and forth across both lanes as he fled north on Highway 99W.
As the suspect turned onto Sonoma Avenue in Richfield, police said he left his vehicle and ran into the Richfield area, jumping fences and across a field.
Police conducted a search for Bucio, utilizing the help of the Corning police canine, and deputies from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
Bucio was soon located and taken into custody, police said. After being medically cleared at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, where it was reportedly determined Bucio was under the influence of methamphetamine and THC, he was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, resisting/obstructing a police officer, and other misdemeanor charges and warrants.