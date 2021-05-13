After serving two years on the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit, Corning Police Officer James White is back full-time on the streets of Corning having been promoted to sergeant.
White, and his identical twin, Jeremy White, joined the Corning Police Department in 2006. After serving the community for several years, Jeremy White moved on to become a state parole officer.
In the meantime, James left after two years to the San Francisco area where his wife was attending dental school. While there he served as a police officer for two years.
"That was a good experience, but I was really glad to get back to the North State," White said at the time.
Once back to his hometown of Red Bluff, White was hired by the Red Bluff Police Department and his wife, now a dentist, opened her practice.
"I worked in Red Bluff for about 14 months, but that department and city is seeing their fair share of economic problems, and I really don't see any light at the end of that tunnel. So when I heard of the opening in Corning, I was ready to get back to where I started my career," White said.
Over the years, White has served in the Tehama County Interagency SWAT team, is a range master, field training officer, and most recently gained investigative knowledge, such as writing and serving search warrants, on the Major Crimes Unit. All of that experience has more than prepared him for this next step in his career, according to Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
As sergeant, White's primary responsibility will be supervising patrol staff while also working patrol himself, writing, reviewing and approving reports and press releases, investigations and more.
“Since starting his law enforcement career, I have seen James really grow in his career,” Fears added. “I'm excited to continue working side-by-side with James (White). He brings a wealth of knowledge with him from his time on the Major Crimes Unit, and is a very well-rounded officer.”
White graduated from the Butte College Police Academy, after graduating from Red Bluff High School.
He is the so of Jamie and Wendy White, and grew up in Richmond before the family moved to Red Bluff in 1996.
Following high school, White attended California State University, Chico where he earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice before entering the police academy.
When originally hired by the department, the brothers, James and Jeremy, admitted their parents had mixed feelings about their twin boys becoming police officers.
"They are glad we entered a career field that we are interested in and can be proud of, but are constantly advising us to stay as safe as possible," said White.
White and his wife now own a home in Red Bluff and he plans on having a lengthy and successful career in law enforcement right here in Corning.