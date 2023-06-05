It is never too late to live your dreams, and a Corning police officer is doing just that.
Officer Eduardo Curiel was hired as an officer with the Corning Police Department in December 2017. That was a dream come true to the Corning resident, who at the time was 45-years-old.
Now, that dream has become even better with Curiel’s promotion to sergeant in May. Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears made the announcement to the City Council during its May 23 meeting.
“It is a blessing to work in law enforcement,” Curiel said.
He was sponsored by the city to attend the Butte College Police Academy following an in-depth application process. Curiel graduated from the 140th class with high marks.
He was born and raised in Northern California, graduating from Butte College in 1993 having taken administration of justice courses. He then began a career in farming, helping his family successfully operate an olive growing business, which has now expanded to almonds as well.
“I’ve been in the Corning area for most of my life,” Curiel said. “As a police sergeant I look forward to giving back to the community that has given so much to me and my family.”
He is married to wife, Laura, for over 25 years and the couple has three children and two grandchildren.
“I have always wanted to serve in law enforcement. Now that my son is able to be more help in our farming businesses, I had the opportunity to give back to this town,” he added. “I couldn’t be happier to serve as a peace officer in a community I cherish.”
As sergeant Curiel’s responsibilities include overseeing patrol and field training supervisor, as well as continuing regular officer duties.