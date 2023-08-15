For 22 years David Pryatel has been serving the community as an officer with the Corning Police Department. In early August that came to an end – in a good way, as the officer was promoted to sergeant and will now serve the community in this new capacity.
“I’m really pleased,” Pryatel said. “So much in fact, if given the chance, I would do it all over again. Being a police officer has been really good for me. Getting up everyday knowing you are going to help people can be very rewarding, difficult, yes, but more times than not, good.”
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears introduced Pryatel to the Corning City Council as the department’s newest sergeant, joining the ranks of the department's other sergeants Craig Bassett, Ed Curiel and Matt Portillo.
Born in Corning’s old hospital, Pryatel, 46, grew up in Tehama County, graduating from Red Bluff High School in 1994.
Following graduation he worked for a period of time before attending Shasta College to earn his associate’s degree.
“I entered the Butte Law Enforcement Academy in June 2000 and graduated that December,” Pryatel added. “I was hired soon after, Feb. 14, 2001 by the Corning Police Department. It’s been a good career.”
Over the years he has been the department’s Chemical Agent Instructor, nine years as Defensive Tactics Instructor and Impact Weapons Instructor, and 12 years as the Corning Union High School District’s Resource Officer.
“During my time at the high school I saw a lot of kids growing up too fast, especially due to easy access to technology. I tried so hard to get the kids to understand, whatever you download or post of a personal matter can be accessed and used anywhere at any time, even for illegal use, no matter whether they think it has been deleted or not, it is out there,” Pryatel said.
He is also concerned about the use of drugs, including vaping, he sees with some of the youth today.
“Kids need to understand how dangerous vaping is. I can’t express that enough. It is not a safe alternative as promoted, it, like so many other legal and illegal drugs, is addictive and harmful,” Pryatel added.
One of his most memorable experiences in his law enforcement career happened in 2015 when he was on patrol and saw a vehicle on Solano Street collide into two parked cars near Fourth Street.
“The car stopped and I ran over to it. The driver was having a massive heart attack,” Pryatel said. “I had to wedge myself between the door and as far into the driver’s seat as I could to give the man CPR. I kept going until medical arrived and was able to take over.”
He said the position his body was in as he applied CPR felt like his spine was about to pop, but knew he couldn’t stop for the sake of the man’s life.
“Richard was his name, and he survived. Later on, he and his wife, who weren’t from this area, came to the department to thank me and express their appreciation,” Pryatel added. “I will never forget that experience.”
In 2010 Pryatel was awarded as the department’s “Officer of the Year,” by then Police Chief Tony Cardenas.
"Officer Pryatel exemplifies what our department wants in an officer," Cardenas said at the awards ceremony, "During his years with the department he has matured and developed his investigative and tactical skills. He is a person who truly wants to make his community a better and safer place."
Pryatel says he feels the same way today after 22 years on the force, “It’s a lot of problem solving, ranging from helping neighbors having a dispute to helping a victim of violence or abuse find the resources they need, or being part of a felony pursuit or standoff. I’ve had to draw my gun many times, thankfully I’ve never had to shoot someone. You never know on any given day on the job just what that day will give you. That is what it is to be a police officer and serve your community.”