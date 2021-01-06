Corning police pursuit ends in felon's arrest

A Corning man just months out of prison led police on a vehicle pursuit Dec. 31 that spanned two counties and ended in a crash and arrest.
Cesar Oswald Macedo, 30, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic with expired registration when a Corning police officer noticed the vehicle around 11:53 p.m. on McKinley Avenue at Toomes Avenue, reported the Corning Police Department.
Macedo is well known to local law enforcement as he has a lengthy history of arrests.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Honda, but Macedo allegedly failed to stop, but instead drove away at high speeds.
Traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph, the pursuit went through Corning streets north into Gerber where an occupant of the Honda reportedly through out what appeared to be a firearm. The gun was later recovered and found to be an air pistol designed to resemble a firearm, police said.
From the Gerber area the pursuit went into Los Molinos then south down Highway 99E towards Butte County.
Police said Macedo eventually cut over to Highway 32 near Hamilton City where the Honda crashed into a tree due to mechanical problems.
Macedo tried to run from the crashed vehicle, but was quickly caught by Corning police dog, Blaze, under the command of his partner, Officer Chase Corry.
The pursuit went a distance of approximately 44 miles, through both Tehama and Butte counties, police reported.
Macedo was arrested and transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was treated for a dog bite and then booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, felony evading with wanton disregard for safety, resisting/delaying a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000 but Macedo is being held on a no bail felony parole warrant.
In December 2016 Macedo was sentenced to six years in state prison for first-degree burglary as part of a plea bargain with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. He was out on parole during this most recent incident.
The prison sentence was the result of Macedo being in two standoffs with Corning police at his residence on Toomes Avenue involving firearms and knives.
During the first standoff on April 7, 2016, Macedo was hiding in the Toomes Avenue residence with two other people, Angelina Maria Castaneda, 28, and Denise Michelle Jones, 48, both of Corning.
With law enforcement surrounding the home for hours, including Tehama County SWAT, Macedo, suffering stab wounds to his chest, Castaneda, also suffering puncture wounds to her chest, and Jones exited the residence without incident.
Macedo was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Community Hospital for treatment of his wounds. Still under arrest, and previous to completion of his treatment, he left the hospital without the Corning Police Department's knowledge, which led to the second standoff on April 26, 2016.
It is alleged Macedo was in possession of a stolen revolver when officers and Tehama County probation officers arrived at the Toomes Avenue location.
Holding the revolver to his head, Macedo threatened to kill himself as he talked with a Corning police sergeant for about an hour. When Macedo turned to flee into the residence, the sergeant followed him and was attacked by a large, pit-bull type dog inside the home.
Macedo allegedly pointed the revolver at law enforcement as they attempted to take him into custody. A taser and physical force were used by police to subdue him and place him under arrest.