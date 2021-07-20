Corning police officers were involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit around 12:51 p.m., Monday, followed by a foot pursuit with the driver of the reported stolen vehicle, Donnie Edward Bailey, 27, of Chico.
An officer saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Toomes and Solano streets and initiated a felony traffic stop, however, the driver failed to stop and instead led officers on a high speed pursuit through streets of town for approximately 4.5 miles.
Bailey stopped the vehicle in an alley and ran away, but was soon caught by police at the 7-Eleven store on Solano Street at West Street.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and possession of stolen vehicle. Other charges are pending as Bailey is on post release community supervision and had outstanding arrest warrants.