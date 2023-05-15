A Corning police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle Saturday, May 13 that led to a reported 130 mph pursuit.
The officer reportedly saw the motorcycle around 2:34 a.m. ridden by a man, Nickolas Byrd, 28, of Redding, who allegedly matched the description of a person who fled from law enforcement on May 12. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the motorcycle due to possible expired registration tags.
The motorcyclist failed to stop and continued to flee from the officer at speeds reaching 130 mph, said the police officer.
While traveling on Interstate 5 northbound, the motorcycle reportedly became disabled and the driver exited at the northbound Corning Rest Stop where he reportedly surrendered to Corning Police Officer Chase Corry’s police canine, Blaze.
Nickolas, who reportedly had been recently released from prison, was on post community supervised release out of Shasta County on suspicion of felony evading police with wanton disregard for safety, police said.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony evading with wanton disregard for safety. Bail was set at $50,000.