Corning police are looking for a suspect after a warrant search of his Fig Lane residence yielded firearms and illegal pot operation on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The police department served the warrant at the home of Gabino Ramirez Madera, 53, around 7 a.m. after receiving information an illegal marijuana cultivation site was located in the area of Fig Lane. A resulting investigation led police to evidence of the pot grow.
During the warrant search police reportedly seized 350 pounds of processed marijuana and trimmings, three unregistered firearms and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Criminal charges of maintaining a residence for drug sales and other charges are being filed by the police department against Madera and an arrest warrant requested.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.