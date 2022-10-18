Corning police are still looking for the suspect in an alleged criminal pot operation on McKinley Avenue that resulted in the seizure and destruction of 440 pounds of processed marijuana.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said on Monday his department is looking for Miguel Angel Arias Ledesma, who is wanted on suspicion of cultivation for sale of marijuana, child endangerment and possession of marijuana.
A Corning Police Department Animal Control officer detected a strong odor of marijuana in the area of 1931 McKinley Ave. around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 while working in the area. While investigating the odor, the officer located two marijuana plants growing in the backyard of the property.
“Corning municipal codes do not allow any outdoor growing or cultivation of marijuana within city limits,” said Corning Police Officer Jason McIntyre.
Police officers who arrived at the residence in response to the illegal pot plants, could reportedly smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from a converted garage on the back of property against the alleyway and noticed windows on the structure had been blacked out with a ventilation system protruding from one of the windows.
Officers attempted to contact the resident of the property, but no one responded, police said.
The police department obtained search warrants for both the front residence and the converted garage.
During the search, police reportedly located 440 pounds of pot inside the garage and evidence that small children had access to the garage where the cannabis was processed and located.
“There were drawings on the walls obviously done by children,” Fears said.
The reported street value of the confiscated marijuana is $260,000, police said.
An arrest warrant is being sought for Ledesma who is the resident of the property, Fears added.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.