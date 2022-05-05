Corning Presbyterian Church welcomes to the community Olav Smith as the church’s new pastor.
The church’s former pastor, Julie Horne, recently retired from her seven year position.
“Even though the entire community will miss her, we are excited to introduce our new spiritual leader, Olav Smith,” said church member Judy Turner.
Smith and his wife, Tara, live in Chico. He has a PhD in Philosophy of Religion and Theology from the Claremont School of Divinity.
Although he has retired from teaching full-time at California State University, Chico, he continues to teach part-time at both CSU, Chico and Butte College.
Smith’s first service will be at 11 a.m. this Sunday, May 8, at the Corning Presbyterian Church, 471 Marguerite Ave.
“We invite all to come and join with our congregation as we welcome Pastor Olav Smith to our church,” Turner said.