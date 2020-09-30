A priority list to distribute $94,085 in CARES Act grant funding to businesses in Corning was decided by the City Council during a special meeting on Monday.
Businesses in the town impacted by COVID-19 can apply for the small business micro grant program, which will be administered by 3CORE in a lottery format.
The priority list is as follows:
Priority One – Family entertainment businesses where their primary purpose is indoor recreation and have been close for five or more months are eligible for up to $20,000.
Priority Two – Any businesses closed down for at least one month or restaurants and hotels with revenue losses at 50 percent or greater are eligible for up to $5,000.
Priority Three – Businesses with costs associated with the impact of business closures, costs associated with adherence to local requirements for safe business re-openings, or financial impacts due to loss of sales as a result of COVID-19 are eligible for up to $1,500.
City Manager Kristina Miller said a lottery for priority one applications will be conducted first, with any remaining funds available for priority two then down to priority three.
After costs for 3CORE's administration of the program, allocated grant funding will be $87,820.
“This amount will support approximately 15 small business grants for companies located and operating within the City of Corning,” Miller said.
3CORE will be ready with a website to administer the program in about two weeks, Miller added.
“The City will notify businesses of the grant program through the Chamber of Commerce, City social media and City websites, and through the Corning Observer (Tri-County News),” she said.
The Butte County SBDC will be able to assist businesses in Corning in the submittal of the application.
Grant applications will be accepted from Oct. 12-26.