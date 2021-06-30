For several years now the town of Paskenta, about 15 miles west of Corning, has seen its domestic wells run dry during the summer/fall months as the community suffers through droughts and a lowering water table.
In addition, several residents in the unincorporated area Corning are also seeing their wells run dry, mostly on the west side of Interstate 5.
In an effort to help and support the residents in Paskenta and those around Corning who are in desperate need, the City Council on June 22 approved a temporary emergency water usage policy, and agreement with the community of Paskenta, to provide water from the city wells when and if the need arises.
The city has been supplying the Paskenta Community Services District with water when requested since 2014. The district did not make the request in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
In a letter from the district to the City of Corning, it states, “First of all, our community is very grateful to the City of Corning for the past water that you have allowed us to purchase.
At this point, the district is being able to supply its community with water, but asked for an extension of the agreement with Corning “so that if we run out of water, all requests/acceptance will be in place”.
The district is working with the State on two grants to repair and upgrade Paskenta's water district, one of which is the Long-Term Source Reliability grant, which in-part includes a 300,000 gallon storage tank.
According to the district, it has already received an emergency grant to repair its water pump and clean 80 feet of the infiltration gallery.
The agreement between Corning and the Paskenta Community Services District, if required this year, would allow the district to receive 20,000 gallons of water per day from a metered city hydrant at the existing rate charged for construction water. In past years the rate of charge was $5 per 1,000 gallons of water. In 2020 the district paid the City $6,036 for water supplied through the agreement.
In the discussion concerning property owners who wells have run dry near Corning,, City Manager Kristina Miller said the city received a “handful of requests from property owners in the unincorporated county whose wells have gone dry”.
Among those informing the city of possible dry well was the Corning RV Park.
Resident Wanda Vervalen-Degroft, who has lived on Viola Avenue at Highway 99W since 1957, attended the meeting and told the council her wells have gone dry.
“I can' afford to dig new wells and I just don't know what I am going to do,” she said. “My fields are dry, I don't have water to use in my home and I can't move.”
Mayor Robert Snow said he completely understood Vervalen-Degroft's circumstances and felt for her distress.
City Manager Kristina Miller said if Tehama County doesn't provide options for residents, she recommended the City establish a policy that both protects water for its residents, but also when sufficient capacity is available, temporarily provide water to residents of the unincorporated county in emergency situations.
The approved policy, which runs through Dec. 31, applies to residents/properties within a five-mile radius of City Hall and is for residential use, not for agriculture or livestock use.
Other regulations related to the policy include residents must use approve fire hydrants during normal business hours, city approved permits must be visible on the vehicle transporting the water, approved vendors/residents must provide a before and after picture of water meter readings each time they fill up water with the photos sent by email to angela@corning.org, and insurance, logs and total gallon per delivery must be provided to the city.
In addition, anyone caught stealing or falsifying documents will be immediately suspended from the program, and, as the program is a privilege, “not a right and can be revoked at any time for any reason”.
The city has set the water price in the policy at $10 per every 1,000 gallon, plus a $25 monthly administration fee.
“Just having water would be a miracle,” Vervalen-Degroft said.