With purchase of the lot at the northwest corner of Fourth and Marin streets in Corning, the City will have additional parking space for its Recreation Center-City Plaza to be constructed on the block at Solano Street between Fourth, Marin and Third streets.
During its Dec. 13 meeting, the City Council approved providing City Manager Kristina Miller authorization to finalize the purchase of the parking lot property owned by David and Eileen Rodgers at a cost of $70,000.
The City applied for and received a $8.5 million state grant to construct the 1.79 acres recreation center and plaza, which includes shade structures, lights, landscaping, splash pad, music play area, amphitheater, murals, playground, picnic tables, and more.
A meeting detail and schedule demolition of the structures currently on the park property is scheduled to take place with the demolition contractor and city staff on Dec. 21.