A high-speed chase with Corning police in pursuit of a Chico man lasted 17 miles, finally coming to an end in Hamilton City on Sept. 19.
A police officer was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue in Corning when he came upon a white Cadillac driven by Edgar Jimenez, 28, of Chico, who allegedly fled in the car as police approached around 7:27 p.m.
Reportedly driving erratically and reaching speeds over 100 mph, Jimenez led police through the streets of Corning and then into Glenn County where the Cadillac finally came to a stop due to running out of gas on County Road 9 near First Avenue near Hamilton City.
During a search of the Cadillac, police said they located a loaded. 22LR firearm magazine, rounds of .380 ammunition and a methamphetamine pipe. No firearm was located.
Jimenez, who is on felony probation out of Butte County, was arrested without incident and booked into Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony evading police with wanton disregard for safety, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a meth pipe, driving on a suspended license, and felony and misdemeanor warrants. He was held without bail.