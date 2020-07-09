The Corning Chamber of Commerce received a donation of 4,500 disposable mask from Tovey Giezentanner at Salus Supply in Chico to be distributed to local businesses working to abide by the COVID-19 state and local regulations required for reopening.
Christine Hale, Chamber manager, said the Chamber will be delivering the disposable masks to businesses throughout town in the coming days.
The donation was made possible through a grant from David Little at North Valley Community Foundation, and also from Feather River Health Foundation. The masks have been picked up by many Northern California chamber of commerces for distribution to businesses.
“We at the Corning Chamber have started letting businesses know that we will be out delivering these disposable mask to Chamber businesses and non-Chamber business alike,” Hale said. “There is a limited supply, but additional masks can be purchased from Salus.”
She went on to say the great donation to Corning businesses and all the surrounding cities is very much appreciated and all involved deserve a heartfelt thank you.
Contact the Corning Chamber of Commerce for more information at 824-5550.