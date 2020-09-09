Corning has been approved to receive a $291,028 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant to help fund the Corning Municipal Airport Fence Project.
The FAA awarded the grant to pay for replacing approximately 4,000 linear feet of existing fence with new chain link fencing, replace multiple gates, and install a new automated gate to help keep unauthorized personnel from gaining access to the aircraft operations area of the airport.
The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to allow City Manager Kristina Miller to sign all required documents for execution of the grant.
In addition, other grant funding was discussed and voted on by the City Council concerning the city applying for round four Prop. 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant funds.
The City Council approved applying for the grant, which comes with a minimum award of $200,000 and maximum award of $8.5 million, with no required grant match by the city. Deadline for the grant application submission is Dec. 14.
Last year the city submitted a similar state grant application for a new recreation facility located on the south side of Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets, but was declined.
The new application will be for the same location and similar design.
“City staff may make minor changes to the original application based on minor changes in the application guidelines,” Miller said. “The City Engineer will also review the original cost estimate to determine whether increases are necessary as a result of an increase in the cost to construct.”
In 2008, Corning applied for and was funded under a similar state grant to build the Corning Community Park including the skate park and Lennox Field located south of Solano Street between Houghton and Toomes avenues.