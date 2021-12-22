Corning's Recreation Program will once again be granted Promise Neighborhood funding administered by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians.
The City will receive $60,000 to be used through June 30, 2022. After that time Corning will be 100 percent responsible for funding its recreation program.
This is the fourth installment from the federal Promise Neighborhood grant the City has received - $200,000 in 2018 to develop the program; $130,000 in 2019; $75,000 in 2020, and $100,000 in 2021.
The funds will be used to pay for the program director's salary, instructors, volunteer stipends, materials/supplies, and online reservation software.
“The recreation program has been very successful and has each year exceeded all programmatic goals of the grant since its inception, except for in 2020 when the program was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
To date, the program has benefited at least 250 youths annually (except for 2020) and provides ongoing and new programs seasonally.