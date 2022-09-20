“As the state continues to move away from gas powered vehicle, the City (Corning) will experience reductions in gas sales tax revenue,” said Corning City Manager Kristina Miller, as she announced the city has been approved for a $60,000 federal grant to conduct an Interstate 5 feasibility study.
The City Council unanimously approved during its Sept. 13 meeting a $5,000 grant match required to receive the grant.
Miller explained 3CORE applied for the Rural Business Development grant on behalf of Corning and Orland. The grant is issued through the United State Department of Agriculture.
The purpose of the study will be to identify available sites for goods movement, logistics and all types of business industries that would aptly suited for the Corning area and could lead to economic growth and job creation.
“The overarching goal is to create a road map for planning purposes that will allow the attraction of new business investment and create high wage job opportunities,” Miller added. “In addition, the completion of the feasibility study will allow the City to apply for other USDA infrastructure grants.”
The $5,000 grant match will come through the city’s general fund reserves.