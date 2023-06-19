Corning is receiving a $2 million grant to construct a new well and pipeline to help serve approximately 25 homes currently relying on domestic wells that are going dry, reported the state Department of Water Resources (DWR).
Supporting small communities through climate shifts, DWR announced its 10th round of funding through the Small Community Drought Relief Program.
In coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board, the program identified 11 projects to benefit underserved communities in Tehama, Fresno, Lake, Marin, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tulare and Tuolumne counties, including one Native American Tribe. The selected projects will implement solutions such as pipeline replacement, well rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades.
Tehama County Environmental Health has been awarded $500,000 to drill three new wells to supply hauled water for residents struggling with dry wells.
“Today’s funding is part of DWR’s larger effort to support water supply reliability statewide, especially for our most vulnerable populations,” said DWR Deputy Director of Integrated Watershed Management Kristopher Tjernell.
Since launching in 2021, the Small Community Drought Relief Program has delivered $278 million in financial assistance to 138 projects designed to strengthen drought resiliency, reported DWR. In addition to helping implement long-term solutions, the program provides household water storage tanks and hauled water for California residents whose wells have gone dry through the Water Tank Program.
For information about other DWR and State drought response efforts and funding programs, visit drought.ca.gov.