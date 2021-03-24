Spring has sprung and for the Corning Recreation Department that means the availability of a whole new crop of children and youth classes.
The upcoming program of classes for youth includes Beginner Photography; Baseball Camp, Intro to Taekwondo, Drill Team Ready, Marissa's Dance Crew, Robotics, and Video Game Programming.
For children, classes will be Kiddie Crafts, Kids Intro to Art, Baseball Camp, Gettin' the Wiggles Out, Intro to Taekwondo, Softball Camp, Sports Recreation 2, Ballet, Dancenastics, Princess Ballet, Tiny Tumblers, Tumbling, Tiny Tots Art and Tiny Tots Reading.
The program is offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays depending on the offered classes.
To register for participation in the program, go online to https://corningrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
If there is a cost for a class it is minimal, or no-cost for qualified households.
Corning Recreation Director Christina Meeds said the program is always looking for volunteers to teach classes, and open to ideas for new classes as she prepares for the city's Summer and Fall Recreation programs.
Funding for the department is through $75,000 Promise Neighborhood Grant, facilitated by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, and $43,000 from Corning's general fund. Funding received through the grant can be used on the recreation department director's salary, course/program instructors, volunteer stipends, materials/supplies, and online reservation software.