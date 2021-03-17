Noting the longtime mutually beneficial agreement with the Corning Junior Rodeo Association for lease of the rodeo grounds at Estil C. Clark Park, the City Council voted unanimously on March 9 to renew the lease agreement with a five-year contract
“The Corning Junior Rodeo Association has done so much to make improvements and maintain the rodeo grounds,” said Mayor Robert Snow. “I'm in total support of renewing the lease.”
The term of the lease is April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 at no cost to the rodeo association in exchange for maintenance and improvements to the grounds.
This year's Corning Junior Rodeo events are scheduled for a rodeo mixer on May 21 and junior rodeo on May 22. During the mixer a new Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen will be crowned, as will a Little Miss Rodeo, and youngsters will compete in stick-horse barrel racing and other activities.
The all-day rodeo on March 22 will feature young cowboys and cowgirls competing in traditional junior rodeo events, and little cowpokes will compete in mutton bustin'.
As rodeo is considered a “dangerous” sport, the rodeo association provides the City with comprehensive liability coverage for the event in the amount of $1 million, naming the City of Corning as an additional insured.