A Corning man has been returned to the United States from Mexico and booked into the Sacramento County Jail facing federal charges of online enticement of a minor for sexual purposes, reported U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office.
Eduardo Castillo, 38, had fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution after being indicted Dec. 15, 2022, on four counts of online enticement of a minor for sexual purposes.
According to court documents, between about Aug. 23 and Aug. 27, 2020, Castillo allegedly used a cellphone and the internet to entice at least four minor victims into sending him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Mexican law enforcement officials from the State of Colima’s Attorney General’s Office apprehended Castillo in La Presa, Colima, Mexico on Aug. 15. The very next day he was deported by Mexican Immigration for having an irregular immigration status in Mexico.
Castillo remains in custody as he awaits his initial court appearance in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California. If convicted, Castillo faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to federal officials. Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise N. Yasinow is prosecuting the case.
The case is the product of an investigation by the FBI as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to fight the “growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Castillo’s return to the United States to face prosecution is funded by the FBI Criminal Investigative Division, Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit.
Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
The FBI continues to collaborate with its law enforcement partners to apprehend criminals charged with crimes who then flee the jurisdiction. Cases seeking information from the public, including fugitive matters, are posted on the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Most Wanted page, and the FBI wanted app. Anyone with information that may aid the investigation of these cases may contact their local FBI office, United States embassy, or submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.