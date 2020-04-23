California Highway Patrol reports 44-year-old Corning resident, Damon Gene Brown, suffered minor injuries when he crashed the 2016 Hyundai Tuscon he was driving on Saturday, April 18.
Brown was traveling south on Skyline Way in Rancho Tehama when he made an unsafe turning movement around 1:30 a.m. as he was going through a left curve in the roadway near Stagecoach Road. Loosing control of the Hyundai, Brown collided with a fence and tree, CHP said.
He was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where he was treated for a laceration to his forehead and released.
CHP is investigating the incident.