A Corning man has been sentenced to nine years and eight months in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court having been convicted of felony sexual battery by restraint, preventing or dissuading a witness from making a report and criminal threats.
Jose Verduzco Mendoza, 39, was handed down the sentence the first week of August for reportedly sexually assaulting his niece, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney said in May 2020 the victim’s mother reported Mendoza had sexually assaulted her daughter the day after Thanksgiving in 2019.
“The day after Thanksgiving in 2019 the victim’s family got together,” the D.A.’s office reported. “The victim wasn’t feeling well and went into her room to lay down. The defendant (Mendoza) entered the victim’s room repeatedly and sexually assaulted her multiple times.”
He was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 8, 2021, at the Mendocino County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail for the crimes he was convicted of.
Reed sentenced
Wesley Marcello Reed, 39, of Red Bluff who was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 on suspicion of arson, was sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court.
On Aug. 5, 2021 the Red Bluff Fire Department responded to a fire on 100 Riverside Way in Red Bluff.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s office, witness statements and video surveillance showed Reed and a woman in the area where the fire started.
It appears Reed started a small fire that appeared to go out at the Red Bluff City Park. He approached again and a giant fireball appeared, which caused fire damage to a building around 12:47 p.m.
The D.A.’s Office said the woman in the video was found and admitted she was with Reed and that he admitted to starting the fire.
When investigators questioned Reed he reportedly knew details of the fire unknown to the public, said the D.A.’s office. It was also discovered he was wanted on an arrest warrant for arson.
Also arrested in the park at the time of the fire was David Bell, 41, and 37-year-old Franklin Goubert, both of Red Bluff as possible suspects.
The fire consumed an approximate 50 foot by 50 foot area of vegetation with no structures threatened.