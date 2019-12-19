Corning residents in major crash on Highway 99W

A three vehicle crash on Highway 99W at Glye Road that left two people in critical condition, sent a Corning resident to Enloe Medical Center with injuries on Tuesday evening.
Sylvia Arce, 33, of Corning who was driving a 2019 Lincoln Navigator suffered pain to her abdomen and legs. Another Corning resident involved in the crash, Bradley Wiggins, 55, who was in a parked vehicle at the store near the intersection was uninjured, reported the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said a 33-year-old Paradise man driving a 2006 RAV 4 was traveling west on Gyle Road approaching the stop sign at the intersection at Highway 99W with a 33-year-old male passenger in the front seat around 5 p.m., Dec. 17.
Failing to stop at the Glye Road stop sign, the driver of RAV traveled directly into the path of Arce’s Navigator which was traveling north on the highway, CHP reported.
Arce attempted to avoid the collision, however, CHP said the front of the Lincoln struck the left front of the RAV and both vehicles traveled to the northwest into the parking lot of a small store located at the intersection. The RAV then struck Wiggins vehicle.
The Paradise driver, previous to being transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of major blunt force head trauma, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Both the RAV and Navigator received major front end damage.
CHP has not been able to release the names of the driver and passenger in the RAV at this time.