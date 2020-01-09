A crash in Gerber left two teenagers with major injuries and two Corning residents with moderate injuries on Tuesday when a car crashed into a transit bus.
The California Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old male juvenile of Los Molinos was driving a 1990 Ford Mustang east on Gerber Road at 7:50 a.m. approaching the intersection at Highway 99W. A 14-year-old male from Gerber was a passenger in the Ford. CHP said neither of the teens were wearing their seat belts.
The driver of the Mustang reportedly pulled out from Gerber Road into the intersection at the highway directly in the pathway of a northbound 2017 Ford E-450 TRAX (Tehama County) transit bus driven by Steven Darrough, 68, of Red Bluff resulting in the bus slamming into the passenger side of the Ford.
CHP said the impact caused both teens to be ejected from the Mustang and suffering major injuries. The driver was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment and the 14-year-old to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.
The driver of the bus and all three passengers, Mary Ann Griffin, 74, and 41-year-old Ronnie Allemand, both of Corning, and Anthony Leon, 66, of Red Bluff were also transported to Mercy Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
The incident is still under investigation.