Corning residents were among the approximately 250 vehicles gathered at the Civic Center in Redding at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, for a Re-elect Donald Trump Parade. They proceeded to drive many of Redding's main streets and were occasionally met by Joe Biden supporters. Taking part in the rally was Corning residents Patty Smith and her husband, Mike, pictured. Smith said on Sunday, Nov. 1, many of the original group gathered at the Mt. Shasta Mall, along with many others bringing the total of vehicles involved to to more than 1,000.
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Are you concerned about the rising tensions with North Korea?
Share your views with us.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Tehama County unofficial election results
- Free book parties hosted in Corning
- Corning man out of mental facility, back in court on murder charge
- Corning Candidates NIght at the park
- Tehama County Supervisor Williams responds to recall notice of intent
- Corning man arrested in suspected DUI crash
- Possible COVID-19 exposure to visitors of Round Up Saloon in Red Bluff
- Drive-through Treat Street on Friday
- Tehama County highest COVID-19 case rate in state
- Tehama County vote-by-mail ballot drop off locations open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5
- 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships