Trump parade
Courtesy photo/Patty Smith

Corning residents were among the approximately 250 vehicles gathered at the Civic Center in Redding at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, for a Re-elect Donald Trump Parade. They proceeded to drive many of Redding's main streets and were occasionally met by Joe Biden supporters. Taking part in the rally was Corning residents Patty Smith and her husband, Mike, pictured. Smith said on Sunday, Nov. 1, many of the original group gathered at the Mt. Shasta Mall, along with many others bringing the total of vehicles involved to to more than 1,000.

Tags

Recommended for you