Following a public hearing last month, the Corning City Council voted to approve a rate increase for residential garbage service within the city.
The rate increase of 2.45 percent is reported to the first increase since July 2019.
According to City Manager Kristina Miller, for residential customers with 96-gallon service the increase will amount to .58 cents a month, with the new monthly total being $24.27. Where possible, she encourage residents to reduce their garbage cart size from 96-gallons to 64-gallon cart which will provide a monthly savings of $1.92.
The senior citizen rate for the small 32-gallon cart will rise from $11.85 to $12.14 per month.
Cost for commercial garbage service will rise by 2.45 percent, the same as the residential rate increase.
The increase is based on the annual CPI and fuel cost adjustments, Miller reported to the City Council, and went into effect March1.