Corning resident Elizabeth Ashley Martin has been sentenced to seven years and four months in state prison after being arrested on Dec. 21 by Corning police.
Martin, 23, was handed down the sentence in Tehama County Superior Court on charges of felony first degree burglary, felony receiving a stolen vehicle, felony escape from custody, and felony falsifying a registration card/license plate or evidence of vehicle ownership.
The case began when Martin allegedly broke into an apartment in Corning and stole a dog. At the time of her arrest she was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Martin pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to probation. She broke probation by cutting off her ankle monitor and threw it into a river and leaving the area, which led to her arrest for escaping custody, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
In December, Corning police arrested Martin after making a traffic stop on the vehicle she was driving because it was allegedly fixed with a stolen license plate. At that time she was booked into the Tehama County Jail on the sentencing charges and $15,000 bail.
Lester Lopez Aguilar
Corning resident Lester Lopez Aguilar, 31, has been sentenced to four years and four months in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court.
Aguilar was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 2, 2019, when he allegedly caused a head-on collision on South Avenue at Woodson Bridge, which caused Nadine Burgard, 45, of Red Bluff to suffer injuries.
The crash happened around 2:53 p.m. as Aguilar was traveling west on South Avenue and crossed the center divide crashing head-on into Burgard’s eastbound 2001 Toyota Camry, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Burgard was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of a broken wrist, broken foot and ribs.
Aguilar allegedly ran from the crash, but was later apprehended by CHP and arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit and run causing injury. His blood alcohol content was reportedly .243. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail.
In a second occurrence, Aguilar was arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content .24, and nearly colliding with several vehicles.
Recent prison sentences:
William Edward Gustafson, 59, was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 4, on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after a specified prior conviction, and transient failure to update sex offender registration. He was sentenced to 16 months in state prison.
David Samuel Griffin, 37, of Red Bluff has been sentenced to 16 months in state prison. He was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 on Oak Street in Red Bluff when he was allegedly in possession of metal knuckles while on post release community supervision.