Rolling Hills Casino, home to Corning Rotary Club’s annual Wine, Food and Art Festival, provided and handed out nearly 1,000 wine glasses during the sold-out event on March 4.
Attendees enjoyed sampling local wines, craft beer and food while viewing art from several different regional artists, including art from Corning High School students, the Tehama County Arts Council and individual artists.
Among the vendors were four craft beer breweries, eight vineyard/wineries, Corning Sweets, Olive Pit, Skylake Ranch Pomegranate Products, Terri Sue’s Toffee, Tin Roof Bakery, Wine Wood Art, Rumiano Cheese Company and Sierra Nevada Cheese.
Corning Rotarian Vanessa Haro said the event was a wonderful success.
“We had a wide variety of foods, art, craft beers and wine for the guests to enjoy,” she added.
Proceeds from the festival are put back into the community through various high school scholarships, community improvement projects, student exchange programs, community events, holiday meals and partnering with other organizations for community benefits.