A new venue at Rolling Hills Casino provided everything in one room for the Corning Rotary Club's annual Wine, Food and Art Festival on Saturday.
Hundreds of people attended the fundraising event, which last year had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The Casino's Event Room was filled with original artwork and photographs by local artists, along with Corning and Centennial high school art class students and woodshop students.
A wide variety of craft beers were on display from nine area breweries, providing samples and sales to guests, who also enjoyed samples of wines from 10 regional wineries.
Specialty agriculture products, such as honey, jams and jellies, cheese, nuts, crafts and sweets were on hand for tasting and purchasing from 12 unique vendors.
Paskenta Tribe of Nomlaki Indians Tribal Committee Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandro while attending the event, said he was pleased with the way the casino's Event Center provided an easy flow for the event's guests to see the artwork, sample the variety of beers and wine, and enjoy the food.
Rotary Club Vice President Vanessa Haro was busy all day handing out appetizers and welcoming guests.
“We have had a really good turnout,” she said. “I'm really pleased.”
Rotarian Steve Kimbrough greated each guest as they came through the doors, stating the turnout was consistent throughout the day. Each guest went home with a special wine glass and a good time.
The event is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club's scholarship program and many community service programs, and takes place with the help of the casino and its staff.