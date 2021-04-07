Corning Rotary Club members gathered for a special luncheon on March 30 to honor three Corning High School students with Student of the Month certificates and gifts.
Sophia Slaughter, a high school junior, was recognized as Student of the Month for November. She was sponsored for the luncheon by club member Vanessa Haro and accompanied by her Corning High School teacher, Shawni McBride.
Slaughter said her favorite school subject is science and she currently ranks second academically in her class with a 3.96 grade point average. She has been taking Shasta College classes throughout high school and can play six musical instruments, is a member of the school's track team, co-captain of her color guard team, and is a member of CSF.
Following high school, Slaughter plans on attending a four year college and then entering medical school.
“My mom is definitely my biggest mentor because she showed me it is possible to go to school to get a good job, while also having a personal life and raising a family,” Slaughter said. “She makes it seem possible to balance my education and career aspirations while having a family of my own someday.”
Honored as December's Student of the Month was Samantha Jones, a Corning High School junior who was accompanied by her teacher, Tara Calderon. She was sponsored for the luncheon by club member Renee Dent.
Calderon currently holds a 4.0 grade point average and says her favorite school subject is English. She is involved in softball, has earned several Student of the Month recognitions and other awards.
Her future plans include attending a community college before transferring to a four year university.
“My mentor would probably have to be my older sister,” Calderon said. “I have grown up watching her learn how to handle school and sports, which have now become college and a job.”
Student of the Month for January is Amber Holland, who was accompanied by teacher, Alice VonStaden, and sponsored by Rotary Club member Helen Pitken. Holland is also a junior at Corning High School where her favorite subject is Agriculture. She currently holds a 3.8 grade point average and has plans to attend university to become an agriculture teacher.
Holland has been recognized with several Student of the Month awards during her school years.
She enjoys hiking with her dog and said her mentor is VonStaden.
“She has really shown me what it's like to be an agriculture teacher and has helped me realize that's what I want to do as a career,” Holland added.