Rotary Club of Corning in partnership with Rolling Hills Casino is hosting its 16th annual Wine, Food, and Art Festival from 12-6 p.m., Feb. 26 at the casino on Everett Freeman Way of Interstate 5.
The fundraiser benefits Corning community services, such as scholarships, meals for needy, youth basketball, high school arts, 75 years supporting Corning Rotary Boy Scout Troop 5/Cub Scout Pack 5, and foundation grant projects
Corning Rotarian Steve Kimbrough said the festival celebrates the regions wines, agricultural products, craft beers and art, including 10 of wineries, nine craft breweries, plus 14 specialty food venues, such as cheese makers, nuts, fruits and candies.
Admission is $15, which includes a wine glass and a $5 Casino slot play coupon.
Local artists and photographers from Tehama, Glenn and Butte counties will be exhibiting their work, in addition to Corning High School and Centennial High School student artists and craftspersons.
Tickets are available at the door, online at rollinghillscasino.com, Mechanics Bank and Banner Bank in Corning, Red Bluff and Chico, Edward Jones in Corning and Corning Chamber of Commerce.
The festival will not be featuring the Clam Chowder Competition this year.