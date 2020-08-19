Corning’s Olive Festival gets approval to go forward

Corning’s Chamber of Commerce received the go-ahead from the Tehama County Public Health Agency to hold the town’s 73rd annual Olive Festival, which this year is scheduled for Oct. 10.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are lots of questions from the community and understandably,” said Chamber Manager Christina Hale.
Because of the restrictions associated with the pandemic, this year’s Festival will be bare of many of its former events, such as the Car Show, Kids Zone, Olive Tour and the annual Fun Run.
“However, we have added a Farmers Market,” Hale said. “We will continue wit the Rotary Club Olive Drop, Chamber Raffle, and the great variety of vendors booths.”
She explained the Chamber’s Olive Festival Committee is working diligently in taking every precaution possible to keep both the vendors and guests safe.
“This is still a time of uncertainty and we are following every regulation we can to make this event possible,” Hale added. “Vendors will be required to bring and use their own masks, as well as sanitizer at each booth. Every booth will be 6-feet in distance of each other. Upon check in each vendor will be temperature checked prior to set up.”
In addition, during the event the Chamber will be encouraging all visitors to wear a mask and utilize the sanitizers located at booths and in other areas.
“We will have reminder posters in English and Spanish for visitors to follow guidelines and rules,” Hale said. “Many of our vendors we have reached out to so far are just happy to hear something like this event has not been cancelled like many others. We also feel like many of the community have the need to get out of their zones and enjoy a community event. We will have food vendors, retail vendors and informational booths.”
Hale, along with the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Festival Committee, said they are personally extending an invitation to every person in the community to participate in the hometown event at the Corning Community Park on Toomes Avenue south of Blossom Avenue and Jewett Creek.
“The Olive Festival will host a full day of activities for the whole community to participate in. We are hoping to gather our community together for this one-day event and hope our residents choose the Corning Olive Festival as one of their top destinations this year,” Hale said.
The Festival will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to sign- up as a vendor call the Chamber at 824-5550 or go online to info@corningchamber.org.