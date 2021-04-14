Corning school district hires new superintendent

Corning Union Elementary School District Superintendent Rick Fitzpatrick will be retiring at the end of this school year and his replacement is no stranger to the district.
In fact, the soon-to-be superintendent, Tiffany Dietz, has been an employee of the district for 15 years, most currently as the principal at Maywood DaVinci Middle School. The district board made the decision to hire Dietz as Fitzpatrick's replacement following interviews for the position earlier this year.
Dietz says she is honored and thrilled to serve in this important role and to be able to “continue the great work the district has been doing.”
“It is humbling to be trusted with such great responsibility. Throughout my years of working here in the Corning community, I have been so grateful to be surrounded by such high quality, dedicated, caring educators and staff. Being involved in education is the most rewarding career one can have; I highly recommend it,” she added.
Dietz began her career in education as a sign language interpreter for Tehama County Department of Education. During the time she was interpreting, she completed her college degree and earned her teaching credential
She started her teaching career at Maywood Middle School in 2006, where she taught history for six years before moving into administration. During the next eight and a half years, Dietz served in various administrative roles throughout the Corning Elementary School District and for the past four years as principal at Maywood DaVinci Middle School.
Dietz and her husband, Cates, enjoy living in the area, participating in outdoor activities and spending time with family. Together they have seven children and five grandchildren.
Fitzpatrick served as the district's superintendent since July 2014. During his tenure the district saw many improvements, such as the construction of the new District Administration Office, development of the DaVinci Academy, new academic programs, and more.
Fitzpatrick's last day with the district will be June 31. Dietz taking the reins July 1.