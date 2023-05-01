It was a beautiful evening and setting for the dozens of guests who attended the Corning Union High School District’s Rodger Ranch Showcase event on April 26, where they learned more about the many diverse features the ranch is providing students, its partners and the community.
Following a dinner consisting of delicious food raised at the ranch and prepared by the school’s culinary pathway’s students and staff, guests heard from guest speaker Dennis Burreson, vice president of Musco Olives, an industry partner with Rodgers Ranch.
Burreson talked about the future of agriculture and encouraged students to stay the course in the agriculture industry as it is the backbone of the country.
He talked about the partnership between Musco Olives and Rodgers Ranch to plant and grow 35-acres in mechanically harvestable olives. Musco Olives donated the olive trees to the ranch in the partnership.
In his welcome comments, CHS Principal Jason Armstrong said the 177-acre Rodgers Ranch was endowed to the district in 2001 by Wealthy and Daniel Rodgers, with the expectation the ranch would be cared for and used to benefit the district’s students.
“As you go through the evening, our goal is for you to gain insight into what our students do here at the ranch, in our other Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, and how we can work together to benefit our students and you, our local industry and high education,” he added.
Every aspect of the evening highlighted the opportunities the district and ranch provide to the students, including the flower arrangements on the dinner tables made by students in the schools horticulture class.
After thanking all who attended the event and all who took a role in making it happen, Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor said since 2001 numerous district board members, administrators, staff, community members and students have worked to transform the ranch into a model agriculture and CTE facility for the state.
“The pace of development has varied over time, but over the past two decades, the District has done many improvements to the ranch,” he added.
Those improvements include a new entryway, signage, fencing, livestock barn, two new ag wells and one domestic well, retail store and garden area, greenhouse, pole barn, show barn, walnut orchard, small trail, wetland restoration, olive orchard and more in the works.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” he added. “Such as increasing student involvement on a day to day basis, increase work-based learning at the ranch, private sector partnerships, integrate pathways from ranch production, community access to ranch trails, further wetland restoration and maximize usage of land for student learning and fiscal stability.”
Guests were encouraged to visit several student-manned booths featuring Corning High School classes and clubs which benefit from the ranch, such as agriscience, horticulture, FFA and more.
Corning High School ag-teacher Bob Safford drove a tractor pulling a trailer which guests rode in to enjoy a tour of the ranch and its many acres and opportunities.
For more information about Corning Union High School Rodgers Ranch call 530-824-8000.