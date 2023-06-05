Efforts to expand Corning’s infrastructure reach across Interstate 5 west to Corning Road is moving forward with the City Council’s recent approval for a reimbursement agreement with Galleli Real Estate.
City Manager Kristina Miller said Galleli Real Estate as the developer would fund the cost of the bore with the City reimbursing them once the work is completed.
Funding for the project, up to $1.6 million, is through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds the city received.
The city has already obtained the easements necessary to expand sewer and water infrastructure to the westside of the freeway allowing the site to be project ready.
Miller said the lack of City-provided infrastructure west of the freeway has hindered development projects to that area, resulting in lost revenues to the City.
“As the state transitions to electric vehicles, the City is at risk of losing a major revenue source through fuel sales tax,” she added. “The City must diversify its revenue sources to provide long-term fiscal stability.”
When the decision was made by the City Council to expand sewer and water across the freeway west, two options were provided – Corning Road or South Avenue. Corning Road was selected.
Mayor Robert Snow said he was concerned about the infrastructure project being completed, funds expended, and then the site left vacant for 10 years with no construction taking place.
“The council has the power to tie a timeline to the construction,” Miller said. “The council can direct the city attorney to negotiate and come back with proposed timelines for construction projects in the city’s best interest and a reasonable timeline.”