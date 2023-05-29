Two school campus locations are included in the California Transportation Commission’s allocation of $1.6 billion in state and federal funding for Caltrans District 2 projects.
One of the two is the West Street School Connectivity Project adjacent to West Street School along Marin, Hoag, South, and Solano streets, and Houghton and McKinley avenues. Funding will be used to construct new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, crosswalks and bike lanes to close gaps in the existing sidewalks infrastructure adjacent to the school.
The second is the ATP Olive View School Connectivity Project adjacent to Olive View School along Pear, fig and Almond streets. Funding covers new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and crosswalks to close gaps in the existing sidewalks infrastructure adjacent to the campus.
“The infrastructure projects funded with these state and federal dollars will benefit all Californians by reducing climate impacts, improving equity and access, and increasing traveler safety,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “These transformative investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”
Allocations include nearly $500 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $89 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Along with the two sites in Corning, District 2 Projects the CTC approved include:
• Grenada Pavement Project near Weed, from Edgewood overhead to just north of Grenada overcrossing in Siskiyou County. Rehabilitate pavement, replace signs, add lighting, upgrade guardrail and Transportation Management System elements, and rehabilitate drainage systems. This project includes $25.5M in IIJA funding.
• Portuguese and Cade Creek Project near Happy Camp, from 0.9 mile west to 0.4 mile west of Gordons Ferry Road at Cade Creek; also near Seiad Valley at Portuguese Creek in Siskiyou County. Replace deteriorated large-diameter culverts with natural-bottom structures, reduce fish passage barriers, and adjust new approaches. This project includes $13.5M in IIJA funding.
• Lake Street Reconstruction Project in Mount Shasta on Lake Street between Mount Shasta Boulevard and Rockfellow Drive in Siskiyou County. Reconstruct roadway.
• B Street Roadway Reconstruction Project in the City of Tehama in Tehama County, which will include B Street construction and reconstruction.
Since November 2021, California has received $20 billion in federal infrastructure funding. That includes more than $15 billion in federal transportation funding to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports and waterways, according to the commission.