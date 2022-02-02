By resolution, two key Tehama County public services offices are either closing or having hours shortened, both due to a lack of staffing.
During Tuesday's county Board of Directors meeting, the board voted unanimously to shorten the front office hours at the Sheriff's Office Monday through Thursday at 2 p.m. The office will be open those days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and remain closed entirely on Fridays.
Sheriff Dave Hencratt explained to the board the office has experienced a historic loss of employees for many reasons, such as normal attrition, physical and mental injuries, and inadequate salaries compared to other law enforcement agencies in the area. On average, the office has around 25 vacant positions across all divisions.
“At this time, we are operating our front office on a daily basis with three sheriff services officers,” Hencratt said. “One of these officers is committed to civil process and civil functions, which are sheriff’s office mandates.”
He explained, the office will remain operational during the shortened front desk hours in an effort to allow the service officers time to complete behind the front desk work that is currently suffering from a lack of employees and time.
“We have exhausted all known solutions to remedy this issue,” Hencratt said.
The board amended the resolution, asking Hencratt or one of his representatives to provide an update on the office's circumstances at the first of each month during the agenda's time for department head reports.
Board Chairwoman Candy Carlson said she voted yes reluctantly as she feels the public services provided by the sheriff's officer are so vital to the safety and wellbeing of the community.
“We are working hard to resolve the employment problems impacting this county,” Carlson said. “We hope to see improvements within the next few months.”
The Board voted 3-2 in favor of temporarily closing the Tehama County Department of Social Services Office in Corning, 275 Solano St., due to inadequate staffing levels. Carlson and Supervisor John Leach voted against the closure.
The operations of Tehama County Social Services include two office locations: the Red Bluff Office, 310 Main St., and the Corning site.
On December 14, 2021 the Board approved a request to close the Corning office beginning December 21, 2021 until January 25, 2022, during the Dec. 14 meeting. The approved resolution on Tuesday will allow the office to remain closed “until adequate staffing levels have been reached.”
It was reported the county's Department of Social Services has experienced additional failed recruitments and unable to hire appropriate staffing to reopen the Corning office.
All of the department't services and benefits are still accessible to Corning customers at the Red Bluff office, or through several alternative means.
The website TCDSS.org has a tab “Benefitscal.com” which provides online applications for Medi-cal, and Calfresh. Services are also available by phone at 530-527-1911, or by walk in services at our Red Bluff Office at 310 S. Main St.,, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment at the Red Bluff site 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A drop box for customers will remain available at the Corning site.