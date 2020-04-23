A Groundwater Sustainability Plan (plan) is being developed for the Corning Sub-basin to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014. The Corning Sub-basin is located partially within Tehama County, and partially within Glenn County and is rated as “high” within the Act’s categorization of priority. Because the Corning Sub-basin rates high priority, the Act requires it to develop a plan and manage groundwater for long-term sustainability.
Groundwater, according to the Groundwater Foundation, is the water found underground in the cracks and spaces in soil, sand and rock. It is stored in and moves slowly through geologic formations of soil, sand and rocks called aquifers.
The Tehama County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, which is serving as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency within Tehama County, and the Corning Sub-basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, serving as the agency for Glenn County, are developing a coordinated plan for the Corning Sub-basin.
Glenn County, on behalf of the sustainability agency in the Corning Sub-basin, received funding through a Proposition 1 grant from the Department of Water Resources and hired a consultant team led by Montgomery and Associates to develop the Groundwater Sustainability Plan. The consultant team is actively working on initial data gathering and information review to develop foundational elements of the plan. For more information on this GSP development process, visit the Corning Sub-basin GSP website at www.corningsubbasinsp.org/.
The two agencies have formed a Corning Sub-basin Advisory Board, comprised of membership representing both agencies, to advise the agencies on the development of the plan.
The board plans to meet monthly to receive technical presentations on specific plan components and general updates on its development progress. These meetings will be open to the public and a facilitator will gather input.
The first meeting of the Corning Subbasin Advisory Board has been scheduled for 11 a.m.–1 p.m., April 27, by teleconference +1 872 240 3212, and webinar https.://global.gotomeeting.com/join/468803013. The meeting access code is 486-803-013. Go online to sub-basin website to view the agenda.
More information on the board meeting schedule and information on the plan development will be posted to the above mentioned website as it becomes available.