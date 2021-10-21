The Corning Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agencies announced the draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) for the Corning Subbasin is available for public review, with public comment period open through Monday, Oct. 25.
The GSP documents can be found online at https://www. A printed copy of the GSP will be available for review at the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency Office, 225 North Tehama St., Willows.
In response to a state law enacted in 2014 – the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) – a roadmap for how groundwater will be managed over the next two decades will be finalized by January 2022. The goal is to balance the amount of groundwater pumped with the amount that is replenished by nature or humans.
State-wide extended drought and historic over-pumping threaten the long- term future of groundwater resources necessary to support community needs, including urban, domestic, agricultural, industrial, and environmental.
If the Corning Subbasin fails to meet state-mandated requirements and timeline, the state may intervene at a much higher cost than if local control is retained.
The GSP describes the physical setting and characteristics of the aquifer system. It assesses current, historical, and projected future groundwater conditions and articulates how groundwater management will avoid significant adverse impacts to beneficial users. It considers projected conditions such as changes in climate, water use demand, groundwater recharge, and more. It also identifies potential methods and strategies to help achieve and maintain sustainability.
The state-required plan has the potential to impact those who heavily rely on groundwater, including agricultural and municipal users. Domestic users (single well, no crops or large landscapes) are managed differently under state requirements, but still have the potential to be affected under certain circumstances. Therefore, public participation is essential for effective GSP development and implementation.
Since 2017, two Groundwater Sustainability Agencies have been working together to develop the GSP with support and input from subject- matter experts, stakeholders, and the community.