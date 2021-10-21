Submittal of an application for a $22,322,250 state small community drought relief grant was approved by the Corning City Council last week.
If approved by the state, the grant funds will be used to install three new municipal wells and extend water mains and laterals with the Corning's sphere of influence in a looped system that crosses Interstate 5 west and around the perimeters of town to include properties with domestic wells that have ran dry.
One of the proposed wells will be constructed to replace an existing city well taken offline due to impacts from the drought. Two additional wells would be constructed to provide a sustainable water supply for residential users in the unincorporated area of Tehama County whose wells have gone dry that are within the city's sphere on influence.
Corning City Manager Kristina Miller said an 8 inch water main will need to be bored across the freeway near Viola Avenue and Finnell Avenue to create the looped water system if the grant is approved.
“A looped system is necessary to prevent pockets of low and high pressure,” she added. “Easements will need to be obtained from private landowners and from county right-of-way.”
There would be no requirement for residents to tie into the proposed system and is on a voluntary basis. Miller said the proposed project would require every dollar of the grant for construction and implementation.
The state grant would not require a grant match from the city.