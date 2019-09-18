A Corning man arrested on seven outstanding felony arrest warrants has been sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court to eight years in state prison.
Robert Lloyd Perozzi, 38, was handed down the sentence in a plea deal with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office on charges of felony first-degree burglary person not present with a special allegation two prison priors.
Perozzi was located and taken into custody on the 11000 block of Rawson Road by the Tehama County sheriff’s and probation offices, and the Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement Team (TIDE) on May 22. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, felony evading peace officer, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was held without bail.
The sheriff’s office said law enforcement had been actively searching for Perozzi after a warrant was issued for his arrest in December for violation of post-release community supervision.
Michael Leroy Fowler
On charges of evading a peace officer with disregard for public safety, resisting a peace officer and a special allegation of two prior strikes, Michael Leroy Fowler, 34, of Los Molinos was sentenced in court to six years in state prison.
Fowler was in a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement on June 27 when a Corning police office attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle he was driving on Loleta Avenue around 10:11 a.m.
Fowler allegedly refused to stop and drove at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit until he ended up crashing into a van at 4115 Woodson Ave., the location of Little People Daycare in Corning.
After the crash, Fowler ran away but with the help of CHP helicopter and canine was located inside a travel trailer on another piece of property.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they located 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fears said no one, including children, were injured at the daycare.
Fowler was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $206,000 bail and suspicion of felony evading police with disregard for safety, felony child endangerment, resisting arrest, hit and run, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Charles Raymond Miller
A Chico man who led a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed pursuit down Highway 99E starting in Red Bluff and ending miles later in Butte County in May has been sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court to six years in state prison.
Charles Raymond Miller, 52, was driving a Chevy S-10 pickup south on the highway near Red Bluff when a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at Patterson Road as the pickup was allegedly straddling the white fog line and violating other vehicle laws
After Miller produced a California identification card, the deputy learned he was on post release community supervision out of Butte County for multiple driving under the influence violations, the sheriff’s office reported.
When the deputy asked Miller to get out of the pickup for a driving-under-the-influence evaluation, Miller allegedly put the Chevy into drive and accelerated with the deputy still standing right next to the pickup.
With assistance from additional deputies, Miller was pursued as he reportedly drove the pickup south on the highway at a high rate of speed with disregard for the safety of others.
As the pursuit entered Butte County, a spike strip placed on the highway near Cana Road by the California Highway Patrol did its job when it punctured three of the pickup’s tires, bringing an end to the 25 mile chase, according the sheriff’s office.
Miller was placed under arrest and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety and driving on a suspended license for DUI. He was held without bail on a probation hold out of Butte County for violation of his probation terms.
He was sentenced on charges of fleeing a peace officer by recklessly driving with disregard for safety of others with three felony priors.