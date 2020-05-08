An arrest warrant has been issued for a Corning man in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred at Thomas Creek in the area of Highway 99W north of Sonoma Avenue in Richfield on April 30.
Roberto Villa Valencia, 27, is being sought by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department as a suspect the shooting death of Juan Manuel Vargas, 20, of Corning, said Tehama County Asst. Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Also shot and killed at the creek was Edgar Alejandro Villa Valencia, 22, of Corning.
The Tehama County Major Crimes Unit served a high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Corning on Thursday, May 6.
During the search agents located and recovered evidence related to the shootings, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We took into evidence a firearm located at the residence,” Johnston said. “However, until we receive the results of ballistics testing we won’t know if the seized firearm was used in the shootings.”
This is the second firearm seized in the investigation. The first was located and recovered on the day of the shooting at the creek.
It appears Edgar Valencia was shot around 8 p.m. while at the creek with a group of family and friends. He was transported by family members to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As sheriff’s detectives were investigating Valencia’s death, a trail of blood led them to Vargas’s body lying in Thomas Creek, approximately 200 yards from the first shooting site, reported the sheriff’s office.
“It appears a group of people where swimming in the creek when another group arrived and shots were exchanged,” Johnston said.
According to the Tehama County Coroner’s Office, both men died from gunshot wounds to the torso.
The Department of Justice was called to the crime scene and assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information concerning the incident or the whereabouts of Roberto Valencia is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office at (530)529-7900.