A new face has joined the Corning City Council with the swearing-in of Lisa Lomeli, a Nov. 8 general election candidate who won one of two open seats on the council.
Joining Lomeli in the ceremony conducted by City Clerk Lisa Linnet was incumbent City Councilman Dave Demo and incumbent Mayor Robert Snow.
In the election Lomeli received 504 votes, beating out incumbent Karen Burnett, 258, and candidates Jessica Brooke, 243, Brooke Smith, 436, and Timothy Moran, 124.
However, it was incumbent Dave Demo who earned the top number of votes at 616.
Snow will be filling his second two-year term. Demo and Lomeli will be filling four-year terms.
“We welcome Lisa Lomeli to the council,” said Snow. “I also want to thank Karen Burnett for her four years on the council serving our city. I hope to continue to see you here attending our meetings and keeping us in order.”
Lomeli, 39, who is married with three children, said she is very excited to serve the community as a member of the City Council.
“I am ready to learn all that I need to learn to do the best job I can,” she added. “In the next four years I hope I can make a difference, especially in the area of economic growth.”
Demo said he is very grateful to all those who voted for him.
“I love this town and look forward to four more years serving and working for this community,” he added.
At the beginning of the special swearing-in meeting, Burnett gave her final invocation as a member of the council.
“I plan on coming to all of the city council meetings and look forward to providing the invocation as a concerned and caring resident,” she said. “I might not be on the council, but I join many others in supporting our community in many other ways.”