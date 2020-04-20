A single vehicle crash on Corning Road took the life of a Corning teen during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19.
Tehama County Dep. Coroner Omar Farmer identified the teen as 19-year-old Chad Torres of Corning.
It appear Torres was driving a 2001 Honda Civic east on Corning Road when he went onto the graveled shoulder as he entered a curve near Freeman Schoolhouse Road around 3 a.m., reported the California Highway Patrol.
As the Honda came back onto the roadway it overturned and Torres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, CHP said.
Torres suffered major injuries when ejected and was pronounced dead at the crash by medical personnel.
Farmer said it is a strong possibility alcohol was a factor in the accident.
“We won't know for a surety until the toxicology report comes back,” he added. "But that appears to be the case."
CHP is still investigating the incident.