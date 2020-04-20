Crash takes life of teenager

Chad Torres, 19, was killed when he was ejected from a 2001 Honda Civic that crashed on Corning Road around 3 a.m. Sunday, April 19.

A single vehicle crash on Corning Road took the life of a Corning teen during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19.

Tehama County Dep. Coroner Omar Farmer identified the teen as 19-year-old Chad Torres of Corning.

It appear Torres was driving a 2001 Honda Civic east on Corning Road when he went onto the graveled shoulder as he entered a curve near Freeman Schoolhouse Road around 3 a.m., reported the California Highway Patrol.

As the Honda came back onto the roadway it overturned and Torres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, CHP said.

Torres suffered major injuries when ejected and was pronounced dead at the crash by medical personnel.

Farmer said it is a strong possibility alcohol was a factor in the accident.

“We won't know for a surety until the toxicology report comes back,” he added. "But that appears to be the case."

CHP is still investigating the incident.

