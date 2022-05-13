The teen suspect in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Gerber boy will appear in Tehama County Juvenile Court at 10 a.m. on June 21 for a hearing on a motion filed by the county’s District Attorney’s Office to move the case to adult court.
Steele Stewart, 17, of Corning is charged on suspicion of first-degree murder with use of a weapon in the fatal stabbing of Efrain Vargas Jr., and attempted murder with use of a weapon in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy around 10:24 p.m. on April 16 during a quinceanera party on the 25700 block of Ohio Avenue near the Sacramento River. The 15-year-old victim was reportedly stabbed twice in the back.
Stewart was arrested at a West Street residence in Corning around 4:37 p.m., Sunday, April 17 and booked into the Tehama County Juvenile Justice Center on the suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges.
“We are hoping to be able to try the suspect in adult court as this is a homicide case,” Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said.
When sheriff's deputies, Corning police and California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the party of more than 200 guests, deputies reported many of the guests fled.
The 15-year-old victim was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center where he was treated and released. Rogers confirmed the boy has been able to return as a student at Corning High School.
Vargas, who was stabbed in the upper torso, was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased by staff around 5:58 a.m. April 17, reported the sheriff's office.
Stewart's arrest came about after witnesses allegedly identified him as the suspect and video surveillance corroborated witness statements, according to the sheriff's office.
Rogers said his Bureau of Investigations, the sheriff’s office and the Corning Police Department continue to work diligently on the investigation into the case.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920, email Det. Maria at dmaria@tehamaso.org.