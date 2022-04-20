The suspect in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Gerber boy was in Tehama County Juvenile Court on Wednesday for arraignment on suspicion of first degree murder with use of weapon and attempted murder with use of weapon, reported the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
Steele Stewart, 17, of Corning was arrested at a West Street residence in Corning around 4:37 p.m., Sunday, April 17 and booked into the Tehama County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of murder.
At this time he is the only suspect in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Efrain Vargas Jr. during a Quinceanera party on the 25700 block of Ohio Avenue near the Sacramento River and the Woodson Bridge on April 16 around 10:24 p.m., said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Stewart is also the suspect in the alleged attempted murder of a 15-year-old male victim at the party who stabbed at least twice in the back.
When sheriff's deputies, Corning police and California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the party of more than 200 guests, deputies reported many of the guests fled.
The 15-year-old was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center where he was treated and has been released.
However, the Gerber teen, who was stabbed in the upper torso, was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased by staff around 5:58 a.m. April 17, reported the sheriff's office.
With a warrant in hand, the sheriff's office located and towed the vehicle at Rolling Hills Casino parking lot that was allegedly used in transporting Stewart from the party to the West Street residence.
“The vehicle is being processed for evidence,” Johnston said. “We still haven't located the knife used in the crime, but continue to investigate and follow up on leads and believe it will be located.”
Stewart's arrest came about after witnesses allegedly identified him as the suspect and video surveillance corroborated witness statements, according to the sheriff's office.
The autopsy of Vargas took place this week at the Tehama County Coroner's Office.
“Our Major Crimes Unit is working diligently on this investigation with Detective Dustin Maria as lead investigator,” Johnston said. “We don't know yet what the motive was in the attack, but things are moving in a good direction and we will know much more in the coming days.”
Tehama County Assistant District Attorney James Waugh said his office has signed off on a juvenile petition in juvenile court.
“This is an ongoing investigation and we may eventually seek to try the suspect as an adult in Tehama County Superior Court,” he added.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920 or email Det. Maria at dmaria@tehamaso.org.