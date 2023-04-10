A 17-year-old Corning boy, who was reportedly shot while in the parking lot of Woodson Elementary School on Toomes Avenue in Corning, was listed in stable condition on April 8 as he continued treatment for his injuries at an area hospital, according to the Corning Police Department.
The teen was reportedly shot in the torso sometime before 8:30 p.m. on March 31, police said.
“We continue to investigate the shooting,” Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said. “However, we are having a difficult time due to a lack of cooperation from the victim and any possible witnesses.”
The juvenile victim reportedly left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and was then located at the Dollar General store in Proberta, from where he was transported by ambulance to the hospital, officials said.
“The incident absolutely did not involve any employees or associates of Woodson Elementary School,” Fears said. “Except for the location, the shooting was not in any way related to the school.”
While a motive for the shooting has not been officially established, Fears said there is a probability it was gang related.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.